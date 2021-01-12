'America United' to be Joe Biden's inaugural theme on January 20

-
The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) on Monday (local time) announced that the theme for Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 would be 'America United'.
In a statement, the PIC said that America United "reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future".
"Our political divisions are seeking to tear us apart and continue to test the strength of our democracy. The moment calls for sober reflection and the mustering of our national resolve. It is also a moment of hope," said the committee.
The PIC further said that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration will showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild so that we emerge as the indomitable force that a united America represents.
"This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people -- one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united," said PIC CEO Dr. Tony Allen.
He further said that the inaugural activities will reflect shared values and serve as a reminder that 'we are stronger together than we are apart'.
Furthermore, the PIC announced additional activities, along with a National Day of Service -- United We Serve -- and a nationwide memorial to the lives lost to Covid-19.
The Committee will install an extensive public art display on the National Mall that will include approximately 191,500 US flags of varying sizes, including flags representing every state and territory, and 56 pillars of light.
The President-elect, his wife Dr. Jill Biden, Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery following the swearing-in ceremony and will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honoring the men and women in uniform who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of common values of the US.
Biden will be joined by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton, along with former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.
