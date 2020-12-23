USA coronavirus update: President-elect Biden promises more relief efforts

-
President-elect Joe Biden says the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress is "just the first step" and a "down payment" in addressing multiple crises facing America.
Biden said Tuesday that he will put forward a plan in early 2021 that will ask Congress to send more help to firefighters, police, frontline health workers and millions of working families.
He noted that the latest relief package extends unemployment benefits for 10 weeks but said "it's going to take a lot longer than that." Biden said he'll also seek more resources to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and boost testing, which will be needed to reopen schools.
