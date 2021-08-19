American troops can't escort Afghans to Kabul airport: US defense secretary

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin likely to visit India later this month
Taliban rings airport; protests turn violent in Afghanistan, three dead
Afghanistan turmoil: Taliban meets Karzai in talks to form govt
-
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the US military doesn't have the capacity at this point to extend security forces beyond the perimeter of the Kabul airport in order to get more civilians safely evacuated out of Afghanistan.
Afghans and aid organisations have said that citizens are having a hard time getting past the Taliban and into the airport, in a mass exodus triggered by the insurgents' rapid takeover of the country and its capital on Sunday.
Austin told reporters at a Pentagon press conference on Wednesday that the US is working to get as many people through the evacuation process and out of the country as quickly as possible, but "we're not close to where we want to be".
The Pentagon says that about 5,000 civilians have been taken out of Afghanistan so far, but officials have said they want to get to a goal of getting a maximum of 5,000 to 9,000 people out a day.
Austin said securing the airport is the paramount mission right now and he doesn't want to do anything to detract from that.
He said the US military doesn't have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of citizens and get them to the airport.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU