Amid political turmoil, provincial lawmaker threatens to kill Nepal PM Oli

-
ALSO READ
PM Oli led CPN-UML expels 11 lawmakers for supporting Opposition alliance
Nepal Supreme Court summons PM K P Oli in contempt cases
Remove me if you can: Nepal's embattled PM Oli challenges Prachanda
Nepal PM Oli loses vote of confidence in House of Representatives
Oli loses majority after Prachanda faction pulls back official support
-
Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Nepal, a provincial lawmaker from the opposition Nepali Congress has threatened to kill caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Narottam Baidhya, a provincial lawmaker from Bagmati Province, threatened to kill Oli while criticizing the recent expansion of cabinet and unconstitutional moves.
"While talking about Nepal's present scenario, Oli is rising in such a way that he has been compromising every aspect of governance in order to stay in power and save his chair. If we let Khadga (Prasad) Oligo loose then the country would collapse" Badihya said while raising his hand in the air.
While making a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, he made an appeal to "save this nation," adding that "if no one is ready" then perhaps he will.
After the provincial lawmaker made the statement in the Bagmati Province Assembly, there was sharp criticism from within the party as well the CPN-UML (KP Oli led faction).
Nepali Congress spokesperson Bishowprakash Sharma late on Friday evening called on Badihya to retract his statement.
"No one should lose their conscience whether they are on-road or parliament. Statements made after losing temper should be retracted and self-criticism over it should be made. The party won't cover up for the mistakes committed by making such statements," the party spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU