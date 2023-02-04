JUST IN
Tesla's Elon Musk listens while vilified, hailed as tweet trial ends
13 dead in Chile amid struggle to contain over 150 raging wildfires
Demand for affordable Indian generic Covid vaccines skyrocket in China
Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days, says Pentagon
Mystery balloon discovery over Montana missile fields cancels US-China trip
China says it is looking into report of spy balloon over US, urges calm
Scientists in Japan use new device to detect brain tumor via urine test
Germany drops face mask mandate on long-distance transport after 2 yrs
Low annual limit for US H-1B work visa affecting employers: Study
China, Hong Kong lose cross-border travel quota, Covid test to drive growth
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Tesla's Elon Musk listens while vilified, hailed as tweet trial ends
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Another Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America: Pentagon

The detection of the Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America comes a day after the Pentagon found a Chinese surveillance balloon within its territory flying over Montana

Topics
US Pentagon | China | US China

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Pentagon, United States

The Pentagon on Friday night said that another Chinese surveillance is transiting Latin America.

We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon. We have no further information to provide at this time, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

The detection of the Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America comes a day after the Pentagon found a Chinese surveillance balloon within its territory flying over Montana, leading to US Secretary of State Tony Blinken postponing his planned trip to Beijing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US Pentagon

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 10:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.