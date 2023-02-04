Another Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America: Pentagon

-
The Pentagon on Friday night said that another Chinese surveillance is transiting Latin America.
We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon. We have no further information to provide at this time, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.
The detection of the Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America comes a day after the Pentagon found a Chinese surveillance balloon within its territory flying over Montana, leading to US Secretary of State Tony Blinken postponing his planned trip to Beijing.
First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 10:28 IST
