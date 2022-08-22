Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December

-
ALSO READ
'Pandemic phase' over for US, but Covid-19 still here, says Anthony Fauci
Expect an uptick in Covid cases in US due to new BA.2 variant, warns Fauci
PM Modi congratulates new Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese-led Australian govt takes charge: What you need to know
Pandemic preparedness bill in US moves ahead; funding still needed
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who became a household name and the subject of partisan attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.
Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.
He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.
I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career, Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles the honour of a lifetime.
Fauci became the face of the government response to COVID-19 as it hit in early 2020, with frequent appearances on television news and at daily press conferences with White House officials, including then-President Donald Trump.
But as the pandemic deepened, Fauci fell out of favour with Trump and his officials when his urgings of continued public caution clashed with the former president's desire to return to normalcy and to promote unproven therapies for the virus.
Fauci found himself marginalised by the Trump administration, increasingly kept out of major decisions about the federal response, but he continued to speak out publicly in media interviews, advocating social distancing and face coverings in public settings before the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.
He was also the subject of political attacks and death threats and was granted a security detail for his protection.
When Biden won the White House, he asked Fauci to stay on in his administration in an elevated capacity.
The president praised Fauci in a statement, saying, Whether you've met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans' lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.
Fauci said despite retiring from federal service he planned to continue working.
I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU