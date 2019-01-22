JUST IN
Anti-dumping duties on chemicals imported from India, Japan from Wed: China

IANS  |  Beijing 

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that it has decided to impose anti-dumping duties on ortho dichlorobenzene (ODCB) imported from India and Japan from Wednesday.

The domestic industry had been subjected to substantial damages due to the dumping of these products, the ministry said in a final ruling after an anti-dumping investigation into the imports, according to Xinhua news agency.

The ministry said on its website that from Wednesday, duties will be collected at rates ranging from 31.9 per cent to 70.4 per cent for a five-year period.

After receiving complaints from the domestic industry, the ministry launched the anti-dumping investigation in January 2018 and a preliminary ruling was unveiled in October 2018, the report said.

ODCB can be used for producing chemical products that are widely used in making pesticides, medicine and dyes.

 
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 16:30 IST

