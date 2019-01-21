JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Indian-American senator Kamala Harris jumps into 2020 White House race
Business Standard

Risk of sharper slowdown in global growth had increased: IMF's MD Lagarde

Lagarde urged policymakers to address economic vulnerabilities, especially by reducing high government debt

Reuters  |  Davos, Switzerland 

IMF, Christine, Lagarde
Christine Lagarde

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday that the risk of a sharper slowdown in global growth had increased, even if recession was not yet around the corner.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after the IMF trimmed its 2019 and 2020 global growth forecasts, Lagarde urged policymakers to address economic vulnerabilities, especially by reducing high government debt.

 

 

 
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 19:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements