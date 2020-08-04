JUST IN
Apple denies reports of acquiring TikTok, says it has no interest

Apple Inc has no interest in acquiring TikTok, the company said on Tuesday, denying a report by news website Axios from earlier in the day.

Reuters 

TikTok
Photo: Shutterstock

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has no interest in acquiring TikTok, the company said on Tuesday, denying a report by news website Axios from earlier in the day.

Axios, citing sources outside Apple, earlier reported the iPhone maker has expressed interest in buying the ByteDance-owned firm. (https://bit.ly/2Dt3YyB)

Microsoft Corp is currently negotiating a deal to acquire the popular short-video app, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration.

Last week, Trump said he was planning to ban TikTok amid concerns its Chinese ownership represents a national security risk because of the personal data it handles.

 

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 22:51 IST

