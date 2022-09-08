Apple officially discontinues older iPhones, including 13 Pro

-
ALSO READ
End of an era: Apple discontinues iPod after a more than two decade run
Motorola to launch 3 phones in India today; Price, specifications here
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: Everything Apple announced at 'Far Out' event
Apple will no longer repair iPhones reported as stolen or missing
Apple discontinues selling older Series 3 watch after launching Series 8
-
After unveiling its next-gen products, tech giant Apple has discontinued older iPhones, including iPhone 11, 12 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.
According to GizmoChina, the tech giant has replaced the outgoing Pro models with the launch of new Pro models in Apple's iPhone lineup, like it does every year.
The report mentioned that Apple has officially stopped selling the aforementioned older iPhone models, but they will still be available for purchase from retailers around the world while stocks last.
The iPhone 13 Pro series brought some major upgrades. It introduced features like a 120Hz LTPO display, an improved triple camera system, much better battery life, and more. Further, the firm discontinued the iPhone 11 from 2019. It was the first base iPhone with a dual-camera setup, 4GB RAM, 18W wired charging support, and more.
The tech giant has also discontinued the iPhone 12 Mini from 2020, which was the first Mini iPhone, and the most affordable iPhone with an OLED display at the launch.
Meanwhile, at its 'Far Out Event' this week on Wednesday, Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14 series, which were accompanied by AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. Unsurprisingly, the American tech giant also announced the discontinuation of select older iPhones.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU