Apple officially discontinues older iPhones, including 13 Pro

After unveiling its next-gen products, tech giant Apple has discontinued older iPhones, including 11, 12 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

According to GizmoChina, the tech giant has replaced the outgoing Pro models with the launch of new Pro models in Apple's lineup, like it does every year.

The report mentioned that Apple has officially stopped selling the aforementioned older models, but they will still be available for purchase from retailers around the world while stocks last.

The iPhone 13 Pro series brought some major upgrades. It introduced features like a 120Hz LTPO display, an improved triple camera system, much better battery life, and more. Further, the firm discontinued the iPhone 11 from 2019. It was the first base iPhone with a dual-camera setup, 4GB RAM, 18W wired charging support, and more.

The tech giant has also discontinued the iPhone 12 Mini from 2020, which was the first Mini iPhone, and the most affordable iPhone with an OLED display at the launch.

Meanwhile, at its 'Far Out Event' this week on Wednesday, Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14 series, which were accompanied by AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. Unsurprisingly, the American tech giant also announced the discontinuation of select older iPhones.

--IANS

vc/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)