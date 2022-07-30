JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Amazon reports second loss in a row; stock rally eases slowdown fears
Business Standard

Apple reports loss in third quarter but iPhone sales still resilient

The company's fiscal third-quarter revenue and profit narrowly topped analysts' estimates, with iPhone sales holding up better than expected

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhones | Apple

Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

With investors on edge about an economic slowdown, Apple Inc. offered just enough good news to calm fears — and bought itself some time to ready a wave of new products.
.

The company’s fiscal third-quarter revenue and profit narrowly topped analysts’ estimates, with iPhone sales holding up better than expected. Though Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook decried a “cocktail of headwinds” hampering Apple’s business, he predicted that sales would begin to pick up in the coming months.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 00:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.