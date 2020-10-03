Apple sues firm for reselling 100,000 devices meant for recycling

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 12 camera lens supplier facing quality issues: Report
iPhone 12 may arrive in October, Apple Watch and iPad in September
Apple plans to use its own processors in Mac computers by 2021: Report
Apple's smallest iPhone with 5.4 inch display may be called iPhone 12 Mini
Apple to hold online-only launch event on Sept 15 to unveil latest iPhones
-
In a bizarre incident, Apple has sued electronic recycling company GEEP Canada for allegedly stealing and reselling nearly one lakh iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches it was supposed to destroy and recycle.
According to a report in The Logic, Apple said in a lawsuit that the resales "damaged demand for new Apple products, created safety issues for consumers and hurt its brand".
Apple is seeking full recovery of the profits made from the resale of these devices, plus $31 million Canadian dollars (US$22.7 million).
Ontario-based GEEP has denied all wrongdoing, filing a third-party counter lawsuit that claimed that three of its employees engaged in the theft without the firm's knowledge.
Apple, however, argued that these employees were part of senior management at the company.
Apple's lawsuit stated that the company shipped 531,966 iPhones to GEEP Canada for recycling between January 2015 and December 2017, along with 25,673 iPads, and 19,277 Apple Watches.
Approximately 18 per cent or 103,845 of all those devices were reportedly discovered by Apple to "be active on carrier networks".
Apple said that the number of stolen devices will be considerably higher, since non-LTE ones wouldn't be shown.
"At least 11,766 pounds of Apple devices left GEEP's premises without being destroyed -- a fact that GEEP itself confirmed," Apple said in its lawsuit.
Apple is pioneering a new path to help push the recycling industry forward.
The tech giant has received nearly 1 million devices through Apple programmes and its recycling robot Daisy can disassemble 1.2 million devices per year.
In 2018, the company refurbished more than 7.8 million Apple devices and helped divert more than 48,000 metric tonnes of electronic waste from landfills.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU