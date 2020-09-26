Apple's smallest iPhone with 5.4 inch display may be called iPhone 12 Mini

-
ALSO READ
Apple Inc may discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, XR after iPhone 12 launch
iPhone 12 may arrive in October, Apple Watch and iPad in September
Apple iPhone 12 camera lens supplier facing quality issues: Report
Apple releases public Beta version of iOS 14; to be launched with iPhone 12
HBO Max set to debut on May 27; will be available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV
-
Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones next month and a new report has claimed that one model with a 5.4-inch display may be called the iPhone 12 Mini.
According to a photo depicting alleged stickers from unreleased Silicone iPhone cases originating from Apple's international distribution centre in Ireland, one of the iPhone is likely to be called iPhone 12 Mini.
The photo shows three expected sizes of iPhone 12, with the 5.4-inch model being the "iPhone 12 mini," the 6.7-inch model being the "iPhone 12 Pro Max," and the two 6.1-inch models being the "iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro,'' reports MacRumors.
According to the report, the iPhone 12 mini would be the first iPhone with the "mini" moniker, which has been seen on the iPad mini, Mac mini, and iPod mini.
At 5.4-inches, the iPhone 12 mini would be smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a 5.8-inch device.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly gearing up to hold a special event on October 13 to launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series.
All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support.
The upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849.
The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.
--IANS
wh/na
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU