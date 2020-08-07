Apple iPhone 12 camera lens supplier facing quality issues: Report

is expected to launch four new iPhones under the 12 series and now a new report suggests that one of the camera lens suppliers for the upcoming non-Pro 12 models is facing quality issues.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Genius Electronic Optical has discovered issues with cracking coatings on the wide-angle camera lens destined for the lower-end 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch 12 models. The problem appeared during high-temperature/high-humidity (HTHH) testing, reports MacRumors.

However, the issue would not impact the launch or shipping schedule of the upcoming iPhone as Apple's other main suppliers are expected to make up the difference.

"We believe that in the uncertain timetable for Genius to solve the quality problem of film cracking, will give priority to purchasing Largan's low-end wide-angle lens at least in the initial supply stage to ensure that the two aluminum-framed iPhone 12 can be as scheduled," the report quoted Kuo as saying.

The upcoming iPhone 12 series is expected to include two premium variants.

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.

The rear camera module on the device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support.

--IANS

wh/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)