Apple supplier Foxconn begins work on its 1st EV battery plant in Taiwan

-
ALSO READ
Foxconn India iPhone plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7: Govt official
What do labour law violations at Foxconn say about Make in India?
Foxconn to resume operations at TN plant; facility under probation by Apple
Foxconn plant in Tamil Nadu to stay shut this week after protests: Report
Foxconn Group to restructure management at India iPhone plant
-
Largest iPhone manufacturer Foxconn on Wednesday broke ground on its first battery cell plant in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, the media reported.
The move came after the company said it aims to become the first EV maker that is "not short on material supplies."
"We plan to build a localised ecosystem for the battery supply chain, from materials to battery cells and battery packs, in Kaohsiung," said Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, reports Nikkei Asia.
"The city will become an important base for Foxconn's EV global footprint".
Foxconn aims to capture nearly 5 per cent of the global EV market by the end of 2025.
Last year, the Apple supplier moved ahead with its plan to acquire a Lordstown Motors vehicle assembly plant in Ohio, the US for $230 million.
Foxconn has also agreed to pursue a contract manufacturing agreement to assemble Lordstown Motors' first product, an all-electric pickup truck called the Endurance.
Meanwhile, Apple has also hired veteran Ford executive Desi Ujkashevic, as the iPhone maker plans to launch an electric car in 2024.
Ujkashevic, who is Ford's global director of safety engineering, will join Apple to help it develop a fully electric autonomous car.
The iPhone maker has partnered with a South Korean company to develop the autopilot chip for its car.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU