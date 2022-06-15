Tesla FSD Beta V.11 likely to be ready for wide release soon: Musk

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sees net worth shrink by $12 bn amid ESG index fiasco
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
Cybertruck will be Tesla's best product ever, believes CEO Elon Musk
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has estimated that his electric vehicle company Tesla's full self-driving (FSD) Beta version 11 would be ready for wide release by the summer of 2022.
A user on the microblogging site Twitter asked Musk when FSD Beta version 11 would be rolling out to testers.
"I am driving an alpha version of FSD on highway and it is not quite ready. Probably ready for wide release this summer," Musk wrote.
According to Teslarati, last week, Musk projected that FSD Beta version 10.13 would be released in "two weeks".
He shared that the next version of FSD Beta would have more notable improvements, specifically regarding roundabout maneuverability.
Recently, a Tesla FSD Beta tester praised the Autopilot Team and Musk for their work on autonomous software.
He shared that the software performed perfectly during a 2-hour FSD drive through winding mountain roads and described his experience as "transcendent.
Musk replied to the tester, tweeting back: "In that case, you will really love 10.13".
FSD Beta V.10.12 introduced a long list of improvements, including an upgraded decision-making framework for unprotected left turns, improved creeping, and better geometric accuracy.
--IANS
vc/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU