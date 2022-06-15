Microsoft acquires cyber security firm Miburo to spot foreign threats

-
ALSO READ
US charges 3 Russians with hacking energy infra in India, 135 nations
Explained: The security flaw that's freaked out the internet
US, UK send cyberwarfare teams to Ukraine amid concerns over Russia
Ukraine creates 'IT army' to hack Russian websites amid military operations
Why cybercrime is running rampant in India and how to stay secure
-
Microsoft has acquired cyber threat analysis and research company Miburo to boost threat intelligence research into new foreign cyber threats.
Microsoft did not disclose the size of the acquisition deal.
New York-based Miburo specialises in the detection of and response to foreign information operations.
"With the acquisition of Miburo, we will continue our mission to take action, and to partner with others in the public and private sectors to find long-term solutions that will stop foreign adversaries from threatening public and private sector customers," Tom Burt, Corporate Vice President, Customer Security and Trust at Microsoft, said late on Tuesday.
Microsoft detects and helps customers defend against cyber threats from nation-states as part of its commitment to keep customers safe online.
Miburo, led by founder Clint Watts, will become part of Microsoft's Customer Security and Trust organisation.
Working in close collaboration with the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Centre, data scientists and others, the analysts from Miburo will "enable Microsoft to expand its threat detection and analysis capabilities to address new cyber-attacks and shed light on the ways in which foreign actors use information operations in conjunction with other cyber-attacks to achieve their objectives".
Miburo's research teams detect and attribute malign and extremist influence campaigns across 16 languages.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU