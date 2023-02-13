JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple supplier Salcomp to more than double Indian workforce to 25,000

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to U.S. tech group Apple, is looking to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next 2-3 years.

Topics
Apple  | Finland | India

Reuters  |  CHENNAI 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to U.S. tech group Apple, is looking to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next 2-3 years, a company executive said on Monday.

Salcomp, a major supplier of chargers to Apple for its iPhones, is also building a large housing complex with entertainment and education for about 15,000 people, the executive added.

 

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:34 IST

