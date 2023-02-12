JUST IN
US to welcome efforts by India to end hostilities in Ukraine: White House
Business Standard

Over 17,400 tech employees got fired in February globally to date

More than 17,400 employees in the tech industry have lost jobs in the month of February globally to date, with many workers in India receiving pink slips amid deepening global macroeconomic conditions

Topics
IT jobs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

layoff
Illustration: Binay Sinha

More than 17,400 employees in the tech industry have lost jobs in the month of February globally to date, with many workers in India receiving pink slips amid deepening global macroeconomic conditions.

In 2023 so far, around 340 companies have laid off more than 1.10 lakh employees worldwide, and there appears to be no respite from job cuts.

Major companies which commenced layoffs this month include Yahoo, BYJU's, GoDaddy, GitHub, eBay, Autodesk, OLX Group and others.

In January, close to 1 lakh of them lost jobs in the month of January globally, dominated by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and others, according to layoff.fyi, a website that tracks job cuts globally.

More than 3,300 tech employees lost jobs daily on an average by more than 288 companies worldwide in January alone.

More job cuts are likely coming in days to come amid recession fears.

After firing 11,000 employees in November last year, Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly planning to reduce headcount further in its "year of efficiency".

Aviation giant Boeing is slashing 2,000 jobs in finance and HR verticals this year and the company outsources about a third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services (TCS) in Bengaluru.

In 2022, over 1,000 companies laid off 154,336 workers, as per the data by layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

So far, more than 2.5 lakh tech employees have lost jobs.

--IANS

na/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IT jobs

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 12:54 IST

