Arab League, IAEA officials discuss Iran, Israel nuclear issues

-
ALSO READ
IAEA, Iran agree to replace surveillance cameras at Karaj nuclear site
India urges Iran to continue to cooperate with IAEA for verification
Iran won't deliver nuclear activities' record to IAEA: Parliament speaker
Iran makes more 20% enriched uranium than watchdog reported
US officials eye fuel supply for commercial advanced nuclear reactors
-
Arab League (AL) Secretary General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has discussed in Cairo with the visiting International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the nuclear issues in Iran and Israel, according to the AL's statement.
Aboul-Gheit on Thursday called on Israel to "join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and to put all its nuclear activities and facilities under the IAEA's supervision."
The meeting also tackled the Iranian nuclear talk's latest developments, Xinhua news agency reported.
Aboul-Gheit highlighted that the concerns of the Arab countries over the Iranian nuclear deal should be considered.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU