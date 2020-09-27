Armenia says it shot down two Azerbaijani helicopters amid border dispute

Fighting between and broke out Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian Defense Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down.

Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan also said Armenian forces hit three Azerbaijani tanks.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within that has been out of Azerbaijan's control since the end of a war in 1994.

Both sides have heavy military presence along a demilitarized zone separating the region from the rest of

Stepanyan said the fighting Sunday began with an Azerbaijani attack, but Azerbaijan said the Armenian side attacked and that Azerbaijan launched a counteroffensive.

The news was harshly received in Turkey.

Turkey's ruling party spokesman Omer Celik tweeted: We vehemently condemn Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan. has once against committed a provocation, ignoring law.

He promised Turkey would stand by Azerbaijan and said, is playing with fire and endangering regional peace. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also took to Twitter, condemning Armenia.

Armenia has violated the ceasefire by attacking civilian settlements ... the community must immediately say stop to this dangerous provocation.

