Armenia says it shot down two Azerbaijani helicopters amid border dispute

-
ALSO READ
India must reappraise foreign and defence policy towards China: Bambawale
Border dispute: China has 200,000 troops at LAC in conflict-ready mode
The real defence failures: The price we pay for not building capacity
Trump offers to mediate between India, China over 'raging border dispute'
Trump offers to mediate between India, China over 'raging border dispute'
-
Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian Defense Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down.
Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan also said Armenian forces hit three Azerbaijani tanks.
Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan's control since the end of a war in 1994.
Both sides have heavy military presence along a demilitarized zone separating the region from the rest of Azerbaijan.
Stepanyan said the fighting Sunday began with an Azerbaijani attack, but Azerbaijan said the Armenian side attacked and that Azerbaijan launched a counteroffensive.
The news was harshly received in Turkey.
Turkey's ruling party spokesman Omer Celik tweeted: We vehemently condemn Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan. Armenia has once against committed a provocation, ignoring law.
He promised Turkey would stand by Azerbaijan and said, Armenia is playing with fire and endangering regional peace. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also took to Twitter, condemning Armenia.
Armenia has violated the ceasefire by attacking civilian settlements ... the international community must immediately say stop to this dangerous provocation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU