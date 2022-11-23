JUST IN
China's Covid policy will hinder property recovery: Goldman Sachs
As rents plummet, Hong Kong loses top spot for luxury shopping to New York
Dollar steady as investors weigh their risk appetite ahead of Fed minutes
Iran to draw up roadmap with Belarus to strengthen economic ties
Prez Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
India among fastest growing economies in Asia amid global slowdown: OECD
Paris 2024 organizers say budget likely to increase 'because of inflation'
UK to be second weakest performer of world's big economies next year
Italian cabinet passes new budget law, plans measures worth $35.8 bn
Oil prices rise as Saudi comments outweigh recession, China Covid concerns
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
Brazil election: Bolsonaro blames software bug, demands votes be annulled
Iranian Ambassador denies military deployment toward Iraqi borders
Business Standard

As rents plummet, Hong Kong loses top spot for luxury shopping to New York

Manhattan's Upper Fifth Avenue is now the priciest street globally for shopping, Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district comes second

Topics
Hong Kong | New York | shopping

Krystal Chia | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Hong Kong no longer has the world’s most-expensive retail district after rents plummeted due to Covid curbs and restrictions on visitors.

Manhattan’s Upper Fifth Avenue is now the priciest street globally for shopping, according to a survey by commercial property firm Cushman & Wakefield Plc. Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district comes second, followed by Italy’s Via Montenapoleone in Milan. The previously annual survey is the first since 2019.

Annual rents for Upper Fifth Avenue shops averaged $2,000 per square foot, up 14% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the report. Rents in Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon fell 41% to $1,436 per square foot in the period, while those in Via Montenapoleone rose 9% to $1,380.

Hong Kong is struggling with a downturn after some of the world’s strictest Covid measures and the closed border with mainland China slashed the number of visitors. The city received just 250,000 arrivals in the first nine months of this year, compared with almost 56 million for the whole of 2019.

graph

London’s New Bond Street slid one place to fourth, with average rents down 11%, while the Avenue des Champs Elysees in Paris came in fifth after they fell an average 18%, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The Americas were the most resilient region, largely due to the US, with average rents now 15% above pre-pandemic levels, the report said. In Asia, they dropped by an average 17% because of border closures, it said.

Tsim Sha Tsui overtook Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district as the city’s most- expensive retail district, according to the survey, which tracks the top retail districts across 92 cities and ranks the priciest by prime rental value. While Hong Kong has removed its most onerous pandemic curbs, including hotel quarantine and flight bans, visitors are still subject to a series of restrictions and tests.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hong Kong

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 08:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.