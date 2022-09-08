As Russia cuts gas supply, Germany increases coal power generation

-
ALSO READ
Coal-based power generation rises 9% in April to 102,529 mn units
Ministry of Coal puts 122 mines under commercial auction process
Country has constraints in availability of domestic coal, says govt
India's power generation doubles in May on imported coal blending: Data
NTPC clocks 21.7% growth in power generation at 104.4 bn units in June qtr
-
Almost one third of Germany's electricity came from coal-fired power plants in the first half (H1) 2022, up 17.2 per cent year-on-year, according to provisional results published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
"The importance of coal-generated electricity for Germany's energy supply has continued to grow," Destatis was quoted saying by Xinhua news agency.
In response to the cut of gas supplies from Russia, the German government permitted coal- or oil-fired power plants to be reactivated. The corresponding regulation will initially apply until the end of the winter season in early 2023.
The first batch of coal-fired plants have now been brought back from reserve and are connected to the grid. Despite the temporary comeback of coal due to the energy crisis, the German government sticks to its target of getting rid of coal by 2030.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU