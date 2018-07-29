JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

At least 3 shot dead, 7 injured in late-night shooting in New Orleans in US
Business Standard

As US sanctions loom, Iran's rial hits record low of 112,000 to a dollar

The government-set exchange rate was 44,070 to the dollar, compared to 35,186 on January 1

AP/PTI  |  Tehran 

Iranian currency, rial
Photo: Reuters

Iran's currency is continuing its downward spiral as increased American sanctions loom, hitting a new low on the thriving black market exchange.

The Iranian rial fell to 112,000 to the dollar on Sunday, from 98,000 to USD 1 on Saturday.

The government-set exchange rate was 44,070 to the dollar, compared to 35,186 on Jan 1.

The Iranian rial has been declining steadily for years but the drop has accelerated in recent months after the US decision to pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran in May and announcement of increased sanctions beginning next month.

The government last week replaced the country's central bank governor Valiollah Seif, whose policies have also been blamed for the rial's fall, and eased regulations on bringing foreign currencies into the country to combat black market trading.
First Published: Sun, July 29 2018. 19:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements