Asia Pacific telecom industry to consolidate in pursuit of 5G scale: Fitch

-
ALSO READ
Fitch revises positive outlook on Future Retail Ltd, affirms rating at 'C'
Fitch affirms gas utility GAIL India at BBB-minus with negative outlook
Strong performance by Jio, Bharti to buoy telecom industry for FY21: Fitch
Fitch Ratings affirms GMR Hyderabad International Airport at BB-plus
India's medium-term growth outlook critical in ratings, says Fitch
-
Tough competition and advantages of scale will drive consolidation in the Asia Pacific telecoms industry ahead of higher 5G investments, according to Fitch Ratings.
The 5G technology will favour larger operators with strong balance sheets which are expected to contribute to diverging credit quality over time among telecom operators, it said.
Scale becomes increasingly important for telcos to drive cost efficiencies and manage cash flows amid a subdued growth environment.
Data monetisation remains a challenge in most markets, said Fitch, aggravated by price competition and the lack of differentiation among product offerings.
Rating headroom is low for four of the nine companies, indicating these four companies have limited capacity to take on more debt at their current rating levels.
Spectrum assignments and renewals will take place over the next 18 months in India, Australia, Thailand, Korea, Malaysia and Hong Kong, underlining the emphasis on capital preservation through staggered investment, dividend reduction and asset sales.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is the only company with high rating headroom while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd has the least, said Fitch.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU