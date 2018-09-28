JUST IN
Assange quits as WikiLeaks editor-in-chief after detention in isolation

Assange has taken refuge in London's Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault charges, TechCrunch reported

London 

Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks. Photo: Reuters

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is being replaced by the organization's former spokesperson Kristinn Hrafnsson. The organization states that the decision has been made owing to Assange's detention in isolation.

In its official tweet, WikiLeaks announced that Assange appointed Hrafnsson as Editor-in-Chief after six months of effective incommunicado detention. He will remain the publisher.

Assange has taken refuge in London's Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault charges, TechCrunch reported. Six months ago, the Ecuadorian government took actions that isolated Assange, including cutting off his internet access and restricting visitors.
