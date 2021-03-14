At $61k, Bitcoin hits another record, leaves other asset classes trailing

-
ALSO READ
Indian investors join the bitcoin party after Tesla CEO Musk's endorsement
Bitcoin soars to new high above $52,000; sustainability concerns rise
Bitcoin powers to new high as Elon Musk's Tesla takes it mainstream
Tesla makes $1.5 bn Bitcoin bet, says will take digital currency as payment
Musk-fuelled bitcoin surge triggers cryptocurrency exchange glitches
-
Bitcoin topped $60,000 for the first time as the stimulus-fueled rally of the past year prompts investors to ignore signs of a speculative fervor.
The original cryptocurrency was at $61,080 as of 5:35 p.m. New York time, bouncing back from a rout at the end of February following a previous peak set that month. It’s benefiting from optimism in financial markets after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law.
After ending last year with a fourth-quarter surge of 170% to around $29,000, Bitcoin jumped to $40,000 seven days later. It took just a little more than a month to breach the latest threshold. Bitcoin traded for a few cents for several years after its debut more than a decade ago.
“Bitcoin’s resilience is proving to be the stuff of legend,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender. “Every correction is an opportunity to reset and restart the move upwards.”
Bitcoin is up about 1,000% in the past year amid signs of increasing institutional interest as well as speculative demand.
Advocates champion the cryptocurrency as a store of value akin to gold that can act as a hedge against inflation and a weaker dollar. Others argue that the rally is a giant stimulus-fueled bubble on track to burst like it did in the 2017-2018 boom-and-bust cycle.
Industry participants and some strategists point to wider take up as one reason why the current bull run is different.
Examples include Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s endorsements of the digital asset on social media. Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz, who runs Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., has said that Bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of the year.
“Stimulus checks, Elon Musk’s relentless support, short-sellers throwing in the towel, and weekend liquidity were just what was needed to send Bitcoin above the $60,000 level,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Bitcoin once again seems to be an unstoppable force and no one wants to get in the way of this momentum trade.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU