At least 9 civilians, 3 policemen dead in armed attack on convoy in Myanmar

Nine civilians and three policemen were killed on Saturday in an armed attack on a convoy of the former leading body member of Myanmar's self-administered zone, reported Xinhua.
At least nine civilians and three policemen were killed in an armed attack on a convoy of the former leading body member of Myanmar's self-administered zone, read a statement released by the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Service Office.
The convoy led by U Khin Maung Lwin, a former central executive committee member of Myanmar's Kokang Self-Administered Zone, was attacked by a group of 20 members from the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) on the way from Lashio to Laukkai, capital of Kokang Self-Administered Zone in Shan state on Friday afternoon, according to the statement.
The statement also informed that the attack killed nine civilians and three police personnel, and injured eight civilians and five police personnel.
Meanwhile, the military recently extended the suspension period of its operation against the armed groups to February 28, reported Xinhua.
Myanmar is already in turmoil since February 1 when the military staged a coup d'etat against Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government.
