At least five killed, 70 missing as landslides hit gold mine in Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
More than 50 people dead after landslides collapse gold mine in east Congo
6.4-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Bengkulu province, no casualties
Time to buy gold this Dhanteras? Analysts see price hitting Rs 67,000/10gm
Whoever comes to occupy the White House, gold could yet shine better
Gold steadies as prospects of major US stimulus offsets firm dollar
-
Landslides have hit a gold mine in the Indonesian province of Central Sulawesi leaving at least five people dead and 70 more missing, Head of Provincial Disaster Management Agency Datu Pamusu Tombolotutu told the Xinhua news agency on Thursday.
The incident took place in the village of Buranga in the Parigi Mountong district on Wednesday.
"We have got five bodies and received reports from members of families about missing persons. The total is 70. Many of them could be buried underground," the official said.
The search and rescue operation is reportedly underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU