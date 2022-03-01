Australia facing more floods and droughts due to global warming: Report

-
ALSO READ
COP26: Little time, but 'mountain to climb' at UN climate talks
China needs to adopt more ambitious climate goals: Top US diplomat
UN chief urges 'rapid' emission cuts to curb climate change
Warmer air, water exacerbate extreme weather in US this year: Report
Reducing cyclone impacts: Double benefits of climate protection
-
Australia is facing more catastrophic weather events as a result of global warming, which will cause death, injury, financial and emotional stress globally, a report has warned.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on Monday published its latest report at a time when large parts of Queensland and New South Wales are experiencing flash floods that have killed eight people and caused widespread major property damage, Xinhua news agency reported.
Mark Howden, the co-author of the IPCC report and director of the Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions at Australian National University (ANU), said that adaptation policy was key to mitigating the effects of climate change.
"Climate change impacts are here. They matter. They are mostly negative but if implemented, adaptation can take the edge off them," he said in a statement.
"The latest IPCC report makes one thing crystal clear: adaptation policy, finance and practice have to be stepped up urgently if our systems are to keep pace with climate change. Adaptation action is a core foundation of sustainable development."
His ANU colleague, Ruth Morgan, was a lead author on the IPCC report's chapter on water and is now the director of the ANU Center for Environmental History.
She said climate change was likely to bring more rainfall in the country's north including Queensland but less in key agricultural areas in the south. "Climate change is already changing Australia's rainfall; that is, where it rains, when, and how much," Morgan said.
"We're seeing more rainfall in the north, while in the south, droughts are becoming both more likely and severe."
"Less rain means that there will be less streamflow into the water catchments that provide water for Australia's capital cities, so we will need to think carefully about where our water comes from and how we use it."
--IANS
int/sks/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU