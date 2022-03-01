Huge honour to become World No.1, says Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev

-
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic to be replaced from No 1 by Daniil Medvedev after Dubai loss
Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become World No 1
Tough to swallow loss but in tennis we learn very quickly: Djokovic
Medvedev stands in the way as Djokovic aims for calendar Grand Slam
Australian Open head to Novak Djokovic: no vaccine status, no play
-
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has said that it is a huge honour for him to become the new world number one.
He also said that this accolade comes with mixed emotions after what has happened in the last week between Russia and Ukraine.
"It's a huge honour to take over this spot. I'm sure everyone can understand it comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week. Thank you to my wife, team, sponsors, friends, & everyone that has helped along the way. It's a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead," tweeted Medvedev.
Medvedev on Monday became the 27th player to reach No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. The 26-year-old (8,615 points) passed Serbian Novak Djokovic (8,465), who has held the top spot in men's tennis for a record 361 total weeks.
Medvedev is the first player outside the 'Big Four' of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years, three weeks and six days, since Andy Roddick on February 1, 2004.
The last time there was a new World No. 1 was more than five years ago, when Murray made it there on November 7, 2016.
Medvedev is the third Russian to achieve the feat, joining Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.
Guaranteed to claim the top spot when Djokovic lost on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely, Medvedev last week reached the semi-finals in Acapulco.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU