Australia mourns Prince Philip: PM Morrison offers sympathies to Queen

-
ALSO READ
Buckingham Palace confirms Harry, Meghan will not return to royal roles
Prince Philip dead: Harry, Meghan say Duke of Edinburg 'will be missed'
US mourns death of Prince Philip, Prez Biden, VP Harris express condolences
UK: Russian President Vladimir Putin mourns death of Prince Philip
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
-
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his country's deepest sympathies and condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of Prince Philip.
While your strength and stay, your Majesty, may now have passed, Jenny and I pray that you will find great comfort in your faith, in your family, at this time," he said.
But we also, your Majesty, say to you as a Commonwealth, let us also now be your strength and stay as you continue to endure, as you continue to serve so loyally and so faithfully, as you have done over so many generations.
He added: "She has been there for us over such a long time, let us be there now for you, your Majesty, and allow us to send our love to you on this, I'm sure, one of your most sad of days.
In Canberra, the national flag was lowered to half-mast over Parliament House.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU