UK: Russian President Vladimir Putin mourns death of Prince Philip

-
ALSO READ
Buckingham Palace confirms Harry, Meghan will not return to royal roles
Prince Philip dead: Harry, Meghan say Duke of Edinburg 'will be missed'
US mourns death of Prince Philip, Prez Biden, VP Harris express condolences
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Queen Elizabeth II to express his "deep condolences" on the death of her husband, Prince Philip.
"Many important events in the modern history of your country are associated with the name of His Royal Highness. He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and international authority," Putin said in the message sent on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Russian leader wished Queen Elizabeth II courage and mental fortitude, and also extended sincere sympathy to all members of the royal family.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced earlier.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU