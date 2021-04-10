UK: Russian President Vladimir Putin mourns death of Prince Philip

Russian President sent a message to II to express his "deep condolences" on the death of her husband,

"Many important events in the modern history of your country are associated with the name of His Royal Highness. He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and authority," Putin said in the message sent on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian leader wished II courage and mental fortitude, and also extended sincere sympathy to all members of the royal family.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced earlier.

--IANS

int/

