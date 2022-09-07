Australia, the Netherlands look to scale up space cooperation with ISRO

-
ALSO READ
SSLV suffers 'data loss' at terminal stage: ISRO chairman Somanath
Nearly 60 startups register with ISRO since opening of Indian space sector
Centre open to public-private union to build up space industry: ISRO chief
Isro to chalk out plans to increase launches and satellite manufacturing
What is ISRO's new SSLV and why is it important?
-
Top officials from Australia and the Netherlands discussed potential opportunities to strengthen space cooperation with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath.
Head of Australian Space Agency (ASA) Enrico Palermo and Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Bhutan and Nepal Marten van den Berg visited ISRO headquarters here on Tuesday.
Australia's active support in establishing temporary ground station in Cocos (Keeling) Island for India's 'Gaganyaan' missions, potential opportunities for cooperation in earth observation, satellite navigation, space situational awareness, and weather and climate studies using satellite data were the highlights of the discussion, according to ISRO.
In a separate meeting between the Dutch ambassador and ISRO Chairman, apart from the ongoing interactions for cooperation in remote sensing applications focussed on air pollution and water management, potential opportunities for cooperation in space-based astronomy were discussed.
"Avenues for enhancing the interaction among Indian and Dutch industries and academic institutes were also discussed," an ISRO statement said.
Palermo and Van den Berg also addressed the three-day 7th 'Bengaluru Space Expo 2022', an international conference and exhibition, which concluded on Wednesday.
Highlighting the strong commercial links in space between Australia and India, six separate Australia-India space industry memorandums were exchanged at the inauguration of the summit.
"Australia continues to look at new ways to enhance our space collaboration with India," Palermo said.
"The establishment of a Consulate-General in Bengaluru from 2023 will allow us to further develop the space relationship," he added.
Somanath, also Secretary in the Department of Space, said: "They (Australia) were able to attract (Indian) start-ups to work together. This shows that Australia is also open to launching our satellites from their land sometime, and vice versa."
Palermo and his delegation also visited ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), and satellite integration and testing facilities of U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU