Beijing denies Ukraine-like situation in Taiwan, says inalienable part

Reiterating its 'one-China principle', Beijing on Tuesday claimed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, stressed during a presser that there is but one China, claiming Taiwan as a part of its territory.
"This is an indisputable historical and legal fact. The one-China principle is a universally-recognized norm governing international relations," he said as per a press statement released by China's Foreign Ministry.
"The Chinese people have the strong resolve, determination and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.
Wenbin's remarks came after a question comparing Russia's assertion of Ukraine not being a separate state to that of Beijing's claims on Taiwan.
Notably, China continues to regard Taiwan as a breakaway province even after decades of separate governance. It has repeatedly issued threats against the island and vowed to militarily take over the island.
However, on being asked about China's stance on the Ukraine situation, Wenbin said the difference should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.
"China is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine. China's position on the Ukraine issue is consistent. The legitimate security concerns of any country should be respected, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be jointly upheld," he said that the non-implementation of the Minsk-2 agreement is the main cause behind the issue.
"China will continue to engage all parties based on the merits of the matter itself. The situation in Ukraine is getting worse. China once again calls on all parties to exercise restraint, appreciate the importance of implementing the principle of indivisible security, and de-escalate the situation and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation," he added.
Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree recognizing the Independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. He also said that Ukraine was entirely created by Russia under Communist rule but radicals take credit for its Independence.
He blamed Ukraine's authorities to have "outdone their western sponsors and invented sanctions against own citizens." He also ordered the sending of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's breakaway regions.
