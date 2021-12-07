Taiwan warns those planning to attend Strait Forum, says it's not 'orderly'

-
-
Taiwan has warned those who would attend the Strait Forum calling that as not a regular "orderly event".
Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng has warned those planning on attending the upcoming Straits Forum and mentioned that the annual event is a large-scale platform for Beijing to pull Taiwan under its influence, according to Taiwan News.
In the past few years, the conference has become more explicit and direct in its promotion of unification with Taiwan.
Taipei prohibits any Taiwan-related institution, individual, or organization from participating in meetings concerning "one country, two systems" as well as gatherings that strive to eliminate the existence of Taiwan in any capacity or functions organized by the CCP, according to the Taiwan News.
Earlier, the 13th Straits Forum will be held in Fujian from December 10-11.
