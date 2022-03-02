Belarus President accidentally revealed Moldova will be invaded next

-
ALSO READ
Macron urges Lukashenko to demand withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus
Belarus votes in constitutional referendum as crisis in Ukraine rages
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
Putin making threats that don't exist, justifying aggression in Ukraine: WH
-
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko appears to have indicated Vladimir Putin's forces have plans to invade Moldova, Daily Mail reported.
Putin's war-mongering sidekick addressed security officials Wednesday while standing in front of a battle map that seems to show a planned operation from southern Ukraine into its tiny neighbour.
The map also showed proposed battle plans for Russian troops across the country.
It detailed Russian lines of attack heading into Ukraine, some of which have materialised in the first few days of the invasion -- such as forces storming towards Kyiv from the north, and towards Kherson from Crimea, Daily Mail reported.
But they also showed off several attacks that have yet to come to pass -- with one even appearing to point from the port city of Odessa into Moldova, suggesting Russia plans to march troops into Ukraine's neighbour.
Meanwhile Putin's military has suffered an embarrassing string of defeats while trying to carry out precision strikes on key targets in an apparent effort to win the war quickly and convincingly.
That has raised fears that he is now about to deploy Russian heavy armour and artillery in an attempt to brute-force his way to victory -- a strategy that could cause huge civilian casualties.
(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at Sanjeev.s@ians.in)
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU