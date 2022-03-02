Singapore hopes India ban on Sea's game 'Free Fire' can be resolved quickly

(Reuters) - Singapore's ministry of trade and industry (MTI) said on Wednesday it hoped the issue of India's ban of popular gaming app "Free Fire", owned by technology group Sea Ltd, could be resolved expeditiously.

"'Free Fire' is a gaming app owned by Sea Ltd, a leading technology company founded and headquartered in We hope that this matter can be resolved expeditiously," the MTI said in response to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported last week that has raised concerns with India about the ban, citing four sources.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)