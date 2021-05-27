Belarusian opposition calls for global protests over journalist's detention

-
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called for 'global protests' on Saturday against the government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich.
In a video message released on Wednesday, Tikhanovskaya urged people across the world to join demonstrations to increase pressure on the Lukashenko administration. Opposition leaders said the Lukashenko regime is nearing isolation like never before, reported NHK World.
The call for action against Lukashenko follows the detention of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich on Sunday after his plane was ordered to land in the Belarusian capital of Minsk while it was crossing through the country's airspace. Many countries have denounced the move.
Lukashenko is scheduled to visit Russia on Friday to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko is expected to step up his confrontational stance against Western nations with support from Moscow, it reported further.
"Concerning Russia, there are some problems there ... I will not say that our relations with the Russians have worsened, on the contrary, we are now trying to find a way out of this or that specific situation," Sputnik said quoting Lukashenko.
The president added that some issues are related to companies "that are under sanctions" of the West.
