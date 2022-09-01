Belgian PM urges EU to take responsibility, manage soaring energy prices

-
ALSO READ
Amid soaring energy prices, UN Sec-Gen urges transition to renewables
Belgium beats Italy to reach Women's Euro 2022 quarterfinals for first time
UK inflation rises at fastest pace in 30 years on soaring energy costs
'Soaring prices' hurting middle class, says Congress leader Chidambaram
Belgium to launch a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in coming months
-
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has urged the EU to take responsibility to manage the skyrocketing energy prices that had reached an unsustainable level in recent weeks.
"It is only at (the) European level that we will succeed in reducing prices. Only Europe can achieve this," he said on Wednesday.
The federal government and the representatives of Belgium's federated entities met in Brussels on Tuesday in a Consultation Committee (CODECO) and managed to come up with additional measures to deal with soaring energy prices at national level, while at the same time calling on the EU to assume its responsibilities.
De Croo has therefore started talks with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to study possibilities of reducing energy prices, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Since March, our country has been pleading for measures to be taken on gas prices, and in particular to achieve a freeze on gas prices," he said, adding that von der Leyen announced at the beginning of the week that an emergency mechanism would be put in place to lower energy prices.
In view of the rising energy prices, CODECO has decided to extend all the support measures already in force until March 31, 2023. These include a 6 per cent VAT reduction on gas and electricity, reduction of excise duties on fuel, and extension of social tariffs and fuel vouchers to target groups.
Among other measures announced, the public authorities will lower heating. They will reduce the use of air conditioning and turn off the lights in every building.
The Belgian Prime Minister also called for the responsibility of every citizen to reduce their energy consumption.
In addition, negotiations, which aims to obtain from banks deferral of the mortgage payment, are also underway with the financial sector to help some people with higher energy bills. Negotiations with the financial sector in financing energy-saving measures are also underway.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU