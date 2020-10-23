Bernie Sanders hoping to become Labour Secretary in Biden's admin: Report

-
-
Bernie Sanders, Senator from the US state of Vermont, has expressed hope to be a part of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's administration if the latter wins the November 3 election, a media report said citing informed sources.
"I can confirm he's trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it," one of the sources told Politico news on Thursday.
"He, personally, does have an interest in it," the sources added.
According to the sources, the 79-year-old Sanders has expressed a keen interest to become the Labour Secretary.
But the Senator has neither confirmed nor declined the development.
Speaking to Politico, he said: Right now I am focused on seeing that Biden is elected President. That's what my main focus is."
Sanders has hit the campaign trail for Biden in Michigan and New Hampshire since he ended his second presidential bid earlier last year.
The veteran Democrat had also launched an unsuccessful bid in the 2016 presidential election.
