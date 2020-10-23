US presidential debate: Joe Biden says he would push for $15 minimum wage

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says wants to celebrate next birthday at WH
Maybe I'll have to leave the country if Biden wins elections: Donald Trump
US elections: Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their policies
Thought immediately of my mother when Joe Biden made the VP call: Kamala
US elections: 5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate
Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would push for a USD 15-per-hour minimum wage and rejects the idea that it would hurt small businesses.
Biden said at Thursday's debate: There is no evidence that when you raise the minimum wage, businesses go out of business.
President Donald Trump argued that the minimum wage should be left as an issue for the states to determine.
He says, How are you helping your small businesses when you're forcing wages? What's going to happen, and what's been proven to happen, is when you do that, these small businesses fire many of their employees.
The two candidates were asked about where they stand on raising the federal minimum wage as part of their final debate Thursday night.
The minimum wage is now USD 7.25 an hour.
Proponents of increasing it say the minimum wage has not kept up with inflation, making it harder for workers to make ends meet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor