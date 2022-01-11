Bhupender Yadav holds telephone talks with US Envoy for Climate John Kerry

-
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a telephonic call with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and discussed a wide range of issues including India's ambitious climate action targets announced during COP26.
Both leaders discussed taking forward the India- US Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) through the four identified pillars, Climate Ambition, Finance Mobilization, Adaptation and Resilience, and Forestry, according to a release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Bhupender Yadav highlighted the importance and need to focus on L.I.F.E(Lifestyle For Environment), ~ the one word campaign championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Glasgow last year.
The leaders also discussed the upcoming meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF).
