US demands immediate release of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against ousted leader Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for 4 yrs: Timeline of Myanmar ex-PM's political life
Myanmar court postpones latest Aung San Suu Kyi verdict: Report
Myanmar court postpones verdict in trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 more years in prison
-
US State Department demanded immediate release of Myanmar's democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the wake of the second round of verdicts delivered against her on Monday.
"The Burmese military regime's unjust conviction and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is an affront to justice and the rule of law. We call on the regime to immediately release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained and to restore Burma's path to democracy," tweeted US Department Spokesperson, Ned Price.
Earlier, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another four years in prison and Myanmar's military junta has sought to restrict information about trials, which have been closed to the public.
On December 7 last year, a Zabuthiri Court in the capital Naypyitaw initially sentenced Suu Kyi to four years in prison after being found guilty of incitement and two years after being found guilty of violating section 25 of Disaster Management Law.
Since the February 1 last year, the US has imposed targeted sanctions against the Burmese military, its leaders, and their financial interests, disrupting their access to the international financial system.
Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was Myanmar's state counselor and de factor leader of the country before she was ousted by the military in a coup in February 2021 and hit with almost a dozen charges that add up to more than 100 years.
They include charges of corruption, violating COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU