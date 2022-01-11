US demands immediate release of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi

US State Department demanded immediate release of Myanmar's democratic leader in the wake of the second round of verdicts delivered against her on Monday.

"The Burmese military regime's unjust conviction and sentencing of is an affront to justice and the rule of law. We call on the regime to immediately release and all those unjustly detained and to restore Burma's path to democracy," tweeted US Department Spokesperson, Ned Price.

Earlier, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another four years in prison and Myanmar's military junta has sought to restrict information about trials, which have been closed to the public.

On December 7 last year, a Zabuthiri Court in the capital Naypyitaw initially sentenced Suu Kyi to four years in prison after being found guilty of incitement and two years after being found guilty of violating section 25 of Disaster Management Law.

Since the February 1 last year, the US has imposed targeted sanctions against the Burmese military, its leaders, and their financial interests, disrupting their access to the financial system.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was Myanmar's state counselor and de factor leader of the country before she was ousted by the military in a coup in February 2021 and hit with almost a dozen charges that add up to more than 100 years.

They include charges of corruption, violating COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign.

