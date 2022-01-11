NASA names Katherine Calvin as new chief scientist, senior climate adviser

has named Katherine Calvin to serve as chief scientist and senior climate adviser, the agency said in a press release.

" Administrator Bill Nelson announced that Dr. Katherine Calvin will serve the agency in dual roles as chief scientist and senior climate adviser effective Monday," the release said on Monday.

Nelson in the same release said Calvin will bring her expertise in integrated human-Earth system modeling to help ensure the Biden Administration has the data to achieve "the critical goal of protecting our planet."

Before her stint, Calvin was an Earth scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's Joint Global Change Research Institute in College Park, Maryland. Her responsibilities included work on the institute's Global Change Analysis Model which is a system for exploring and analyzing the relationships between human and Earth systems.

