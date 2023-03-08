JUST IN
Business Standard

Biden administration to relax Covid testing rules for travellers from China

The Biden administration is preparing to relax Covid-19 testing restrictions for travellers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision

Topics
Joe Biden | United States | US

AP  |  Washington 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travellers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the US has gathered better information about the surge.

The restrictions were put in place on December 28 and took effect on January 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as US health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths.

At the time, US officials also said the restriction was necessary to protect US citizens and communities because there was a lack of transparency from the Chinese government "about the size of the surge or the variants that were circulating within" China.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 08:25 IST

