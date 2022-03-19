Biden announces Indian American Puneet Talwar for Ambassador of Morocco

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep64: Investment advisors, Puneet Nanda, US Fed, RT-PCR & RAT
ICICI Venture's Puneet Nanda on his investment strategy
After Ukraine war, Russia now global economic pariah: Biden administration
Joe Biden to double free Covid-19 tests, add N95s, to fight Omicron
Byju's appoints ex-Ola exec Puneet Bhirani as senior VP for operations
-
US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) announced Indian American Puneet Talwar for Ambassador of Morocco as part of some key nominations for his administration, a White House press release said.
Other nominations included Candace Bond as the Ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Timmy Davis as Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Nasser Paydar as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education, Department of Education and Michael Lombardo as Member of the National Council on the Arts.
Puneet Talwar has held senior national security and foreign policy positions in the State Department, White House, and the United States Senate. He is currently a Senior Advisor at the State Department.
Previously, he has served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the National Security Council, and as a Senior Professional Staff Member at the Committee on Foreign Relations in the United States Senate.
Talwar's public service also includes key roles in the US House of Representatives and the State Department's Policy Planning Staff.
Outside of government, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Biden Center, a Counselor to the conflict resolution NGO Inter Mediate, and a non-resident Scholar at Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies.
Talwar earned his B.S. Degree in Engineering from Cornell University and his MA in International Affairs from Columbia University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a native of Washington, DC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU