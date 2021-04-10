Biden committed to bringing responsible end to Afghan conflict: White House

-
ALSO READ
Afghan security forces kill over 60 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar
Afghanistan peace talks resume, path forward is anything but certain
Zalmay Khalilzad told to continue with Afghan peace talks: Blinken
US to support diplomatic solution to achieve Afghan political settlement
Kunduz: Afghan Army frees 23 security personnel from Taliban jail
-
US President Joe Biden is committed is to bringing a responsible end to the conflict in Afghanistan and ensuring that the country can never again become a haven for terrorists and that would threaten the US or any of its allies, the White House has said.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Friday, "The president's commitment to bringing a responsible end to the conflict, removing our troops from harm's way, and ensuring that Afghanistan can never again become a haven for terrorists and that would threaten the US or any of our allies."
Biden, she said, wants to make that decision in close consultation with partners around the world, with the advice of his national security team, and do it in a way that ensures we are protecting our national interest and the safety and security of our troops, all at the same time where there's diplomatic negotiations with the Taliban.
"So, he has been clear publicly, I think, that it is operationally challenging to get troops out by May 1st, but I certainly expect you will hear from him on what his decision is in advance of that period of time," Psaki said.
Responding to a question, she said that Biden's approach is responsible and that he is taking the advice, the council, the consultations of members of his military leadership, members of his diplomatic leadership, and also partners and friends around the world into consideration as he's making his decision.
"In his view is that the responsible approach," she said.
At a separate news conference, Jalina Porter, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters the Special US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is currently in Kabul continuing his ongoing meetings with Afghan leaders as well as civil society on accelerating progress for peace in the region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU