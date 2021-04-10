Prince Philip dead: Harry, Meghan say Duke of Edinburg 'will be missed'

and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a message in the wake of Prince Philip's death, saying the Duke of Edinburgh "will be greatly missed."

The husband to II and patriarch of Britain's royal family died Friday at 99, Buckingham Palace said.

Set on a full-screen dark background, the message reads: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed."

According to CNN, saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round per minute across the United Kingdom, Gibraltar and on British navy ships at sea on noon on Saturday, to mark the death of Britain's Prince Philip, the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Friday.

"In London, The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will ride out from their base at Napier Lines, Woolwich Barracks, onto the Parade Ground with 71 horses, 36 of them pulling six 13-pounder field guns dating from the First World War," the statement said.

"Their guns will fire at the same time as those fired by the Honourable Artillery Company's Light Guns at the Tower of London and by units from all corners of the United Kingdom including Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh, and British Overseas Territory Gibraltar. At sea, guns will be fired from Royal Navy saluting warships."

"The same guns used in Woolwich Barracks today were also fired for Prince Philip's wedding to Her Majesty in 1947 and at Her Majesty's coronation six years later in 1953," the statement added.

Addressing the Duke of Edinburgh's passing, the British Secretary of Defense, Ben Wallace, remembered as a "constant supporter and ambassador of the Armed Forces."

"We celebrate his life of service and offer our condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family," Wallace added, according to the statement.

According to The Hill, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday honoured Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, following his passing, saying he "earned the affection of generations."

Johnson honoured Philip outside 10 Downing Street. The Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world," Johnson said.

The prime minister added, "Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Philip, the longtime husband of II, died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Philip became the queen's consort, or official companion, after her father, King George VI, suddenly passed in 1952. He was the longest-serving British consort over his 73-year marriage to the queen.

