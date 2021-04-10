Iran nuclear deal talks resume in Vienna, lifting sanctions on agenda

-
-
The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, resumed talks here again, with the lifting of sanctions on Iran and nuclear implementation measures on top of the agenda.
The European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a press release earlier on Friday that participants would "take stock of the discussions held at various levels this week, including the relevant expert groups, in the view of a possible return of the United States and to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all sides", Xinhua news agency reported.
The joint commission started the talks on Tuesday, which have drawn public attention as representatives from the United States are in Vienna to save the deal.
The Iran nuclear deal was struck in 2015 but paralyzed by the US withdrawal in 2018.
The US and Iranian negotiators are expected not to meet face-to-face, but will hold indirect talks with the intensified help of the coordinators, according to a statement previously released the by EEAS.
The talks are chaired by Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general and political director of the EEAS, on behalf of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran are attending.
--IANS
int/
